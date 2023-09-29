Atlanta Braves clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with sweep of Cubs

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — With a sweep of the Chicago Cubs Thursday night, the Atlanta Braves have officially clinched home-field advantage for the playoffs.

The National League East champions already locked up the No. 1 seed for home-field in the National League Division and Championship series. Thursday’s win means that Atlanta will have home-field if the team makes it back to the World Series.

The Braves will have to wait another week to learn their opponent for the NLDS. Atlanta will face the winner of No. 4 wild card seed Philadelphia Phillies and the No. 5 wild card seed series.

The Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins are fighting for the final wild card spots. The Los Angeles Dodgers earned the No. 2 seed and the Milwaukee Brewers earned the No. 3 seed.

Here is the full playoff schedule and the dates to mark on your calendar for potential home games at Truist Park if the Braves advance to the NLCS and World Series.

NLDS

Oct. 7: NLDS Game 1: Braves vs. TBD at Truist Park

Oct. 9: NLDS Game 2 Braves vs. TBD at Truist Park

Oct 11: NLDS Game 3 Braves at TBD

Oct. 12: NLDS Game 4 Braves at TBD (if necessary)

Oct. 14: NLDS Game 5 Braves vs. TBD at Truist Park (if necessary)

NLCS

Oct. 16: NLCS Game 1 (Braves host if they advance)

Oct. 17: NLCS Game 2 (Braves host if they advance)

Oct. 19: NLCS Game 3

Oct. 20: NLCS Game 4

Oct. 21: NLCS Game 5 (if necessary)

Oct. 23: NLCS Game 6 (if necessary) (Braves host if they advance)

Oct. 24: NLCS Game 7 (if necessary) (Braves host if they advance)

World Series

Oct. 27: Game 1 (Braves host if they advance)

Oct. 28: Game 2 (Braves host if they advance)

Oct. 30: Game 3

Oct. 31: Game 4

Nov. 1: Game 5 (if necessary)

Nov. 3: Game 6 (if necessary) (Braves host if they advance)

Nov. 4: Game 7 (if necessary) (Braves host if they advance)

