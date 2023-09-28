Atlanta Braves welcome 3-millionth fan to Truist Park this season

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves just hit a big milestone on Wednesday.

Three million fans attended a game this year at Truist Park.

The lucky three millionth fan, Sherry Haberman, was surprised at the gate with a customized “3 Million” jersey, Delta Club tickets, a shopping spree at the Atlanta Braves Clubhouse Store and Threads, a one-night stay at the Omni Hotel, and a Racetrac gift card.

This is the seventh time the Braves have had three million fans attend games in a single season.

Past years when they’ve hit that mark include 1992, 1993, 1997, 1998, 2000, and 2022.

The record for the highest regular season attendance was in 1993 with 3,884,720.

It was a big day for the Braves, who came from behind to beat the Cubs for the second game in a row.

It was also a memorable game because Ronald Acuña Jr. made history by creating the 40-70 club.

He’s the first player in Major League Baseball to hit over 40 home runs and steal 70 bases in a season.

Acuña currently has 41 home runs.

The Braves face the Chicago Cubs again tonight at Truist Park for the final game of a three-game series.

