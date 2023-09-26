Braves sell out tickets for NLDS, potential NLCS

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves have sold out all tickets for the National League Division Series and a potential National League Championship Series, according to the franchise.

As of Tuesday morning, the Braves have a Major League-best 100-56 record and a 3.5-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have the second-best record in the National League.

Should the standings hold, the Braves would earn the No. 1 NL seed and play the winner of the Wild Card series between the No. 4 and No. 5 seed.

The NLDS is slated to begin with Game 1 on Oct. 7 and Game 2 on Oct. 9 at Truist Park. The games will mark the team’s 14th and 15th postseason game sellouts in Truist Park history, according to the team.

Tickets are still available to playoff games on the secondary ticket market.

