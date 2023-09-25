Man scratches woman’s car with knife when he thinks she parked in handicap spot illegally

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County mother said a man used a knife to damage her car because he thought she parked in a handicapped parking spot illegally.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was in Buford, where Syreeta Mack parked outside of a Walmart. Her handicap placard was displayed but not hanging down entirely, Mack told Johnson.

Her dashboard camera recorded a man circling her car while it was parked in the spot with her 2-year-old and 16-year-old daughters inside.

