2 Georgia restaurants named among ‘America’s Best Restaurants 2023′ by The New York Times

The New York Times published its annual "America's Best Restaurants 2023″ guide and two Georgia restaurants made the list.

The newspaper’s food reporters, editors and critics named Bomb Biscuits in Atlanta and Brochu’s Family Tradition in Savannah as restaurants that they are most excited about in 2023.

“At this little brick storefront in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, the thing to get is the Glori-Fried Chicken Biscuit. It’s built with a thigh that has been marinated in spiced buttermilk, then fried until it’s crunchy. A dip in a thin, hot honey sauce is good, but the lemon-pepper version is her love letter to Atlanta,” reporter Kim Severson wrote about Bomb Biscuits.

Bomb Biscuits opened just last year and chef and owner Erika Council is already making a name for herself. Council spoke with Channel 2 Action News earlier this year about what inspired her to open the restaurant.

“Everyone in the neighborhood who made the best biscuits were like goddesses. I wanted to be the same way,” Council told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

Baking runs in her family, too. Her grandma Mildred “Mama Dip” Council ran a restaurant and her other grandma Geraldine Dortch ran bake sales to raise money during the early days of the Civil Rights movement.

Based on her grandmother’s work, Council published a cookbook “Still We Rise,” a tribute to the African American community and the Southern biscuit.

Brochu’s Family Tradition also opened last year in Savannah, in the city where the owner Andrew Brochu’s wife Sophie grew up.

“Mr. Brochu, a former star in the Alinea Group constellation, has the goods. His fried thighs, brined in chamomile tea, are the highlight of a deconstructed Sunday supper platter packed with biscuits, chicken salad, sunchoke hot sauce and a ramekin of gravy for dipping. He’s got a lot of oysters, too, served raw, over charred bread with scallion butter or dressed in sauces like French curry. If you’re lucky, they’ll still have a slice of pie left for dessert,” Severson wrote.

