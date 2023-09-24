Drone video captures moment of demolition of Georgia Power plant smokestacks

ROME, Ga. — Crazy drone video catches the moment crews with Georgia Power demolished the plant’s smokestacks in Rome.
The Rome Police Department conducted a demolition of Plant Hammond smokestacks on Saturday.
The river behind the facility and some highways including Alabama Highway, Foster Mill Road and Alabama Highway were shut down because of the demolition.
A Channel 2 Action News viewer sent a drone video of the demolition.
In the video, smoke fills the air as the smokestacks fall and hit the ground.
The roads have since reopened.
