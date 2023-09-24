‘Targeted’ shooting leaves 3 dead in Atlanta’s West End, police say

ATLANTA — Three people are dead after a shootout in the middle of a busy street. It happened just after lunch in the heart of Atlanta’s West End community.

“I fell out because this is not what you want to see,” said Kiwi Ashmeade.

Ashmeade’s nephew, Jakobi Maddox, was one of the three people killed.

“He was a tall, gentle giant, very respectable. Unfortunately, you know, the streets got a hold of him,” said Ashmeade.

Police officers showed up on Evans Street just after 1:30 pm. Lt. Andrew Smith said evidence shows one man showed up, approached two people and started shooting at them. One of the two shot back. All three died.

“The fact is, we know exactly what happened because we saw it,” said Lt. Smith.

Smith said detectives saw it unfold on surveillance video.

Ashmeade said she feared this would happen to her nephew.

“If you don’t find your positive role model, you can get sucked up in these streets,” said Ashmeade.

She said he was a new father with a 1-year-old at home and was started to turn his life around.

“Unfortunately, the streets got him first,” said Ashmeade. “Now, we have to watch this beautiful baby boy grow up without a father.”

Maddox was 20-years-old. Police said the others killed were 17 and 30. Detectives are working to figure out a motive behind the shooting before closing the case.

©2023 Cox Media Group