Rams head coach Sean McVay gives update on Stetson Bennett, his time focusing on personal issues

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay gave an update this weekend on Stetson Bennett and his status with the team.

The Rams placed the former Georgia quarterback on the non-football injury/illness list back on Sept. 13. McVay did not say what issues Bennett is facing and would only describe them as things “a little bit bigger and more important” than football.

On Saturday, McVay told reporters that he had the chance to speak with Bennett last week and that he is making progress.

“He’s doing really well, which I was really encouraged to be able to hear. Got a chance to hear his voice and he sounds really good, and that was really cool to hear,” McVay said.

The Rams head coach did not put a timetable on when he expects Bennett to return. NFL rules

The Rams drafted Bennett, who led the Georgia Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships, during the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The team named Bennett as its backup quarterback for former Bulldogs quarterback Matthew Stafford before he hurt his shoulder.

McVay said Bennett’s shoulder injury did not

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

