Man spotted trying to break into same Virginia Highlands house 9 times in a month, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police investigators are trying to track down a man who tried to get into the same house nine different times. Police said they consider the man armed and dangerous.

Ring doorbell camera shows a man looking into a house on North Highland Avenue. Channel 2′s Darryn Moore was live in northeast Atlanta on Tuesday morning, where the man was seen.

The first time the man showed up at the home on North Highland Avenue was on Aug. 13. Investigators said each time, he looks through the window and a couple of times tried turning the door knob.

Police also said they have no idea what he’s up to and why he’s showing up at the same house.

The man has a tattoo on his right forearm, according to pictures released by police.

Investigators said they consider the man armed and dangerous and that people who live area need to stay alert until he’s caught.

Atlanta police are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

