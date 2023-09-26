Barricaded gunman arrested after SWAT situation in Clayton County home, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police have arrested the gunman who was barricaded inside of a home for hours on Monday night.

Police said at 10:49 p.m., they arrested Percell Clay, 38, after SWAT breached the front door.

Media Advisory – Barricaded Gunman in CCPD#Update 10:49 p.m.: CCPD - S.W.A.T. breached the front door. With the assistance of our negotiators, Percell Clay (38), was taken into custody without incident. Percell Clay has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Reckless Conduct. pic.twitter.com/ryEf9RrIo6 — Clayton County PD (@ClaytonCountyPD) September 26, 2023

Earlier, police said its officers and SWAT team were working an incident involving a barricaded man in a home in the 9500 block of Briar Creek Lane.

Police said the incident started when callers contacted dispatch at 6:08 p.m. Monday about an armed subject walking in the roadway firing shots.

After some negotiation, SWAT was able to get into the front door and Clay was arrested.

Police said Clay is being charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct.

