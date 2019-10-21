State wants to temporarily close sterilizer BD in Covington

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - The state of Georgia expects to seek a temporary restraining order to suspend sterilization at the BD facility in Covington, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has learned.
The move follows results of air testing released by the city of Covington last week that showed concerning levels of ethylene oxide in the air.
"After months of failed negotiations, empty promises, and misleading reports of ethylene oxide leaks, we have filed a Temporary Restraining Order to suspend operations at the BD facility in Covington," Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement. "Our top priority is the health and well-being of Georgia families. This measure is necessary to ensure transparency and prevent behavior that threatens the safety of employees and the community."
The state will seek a hearing before a judge. State Attorney General Chris Carr's office and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division will pursue the litigation.
The order, if approved by a judge, will temporarily close the facility until new emissions controls can be put in place and emissions have been curtailed.
Covington Mayor Ronnie Johnston announced the planned restraining order at a City Council meeting Monday night.
