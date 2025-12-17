Fani Willis ‘looks forward to the opportunity’ to testify before Georgia Senate committee

ATLANTA — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will appear before Georgia Senate panel on Wednesday.

She is answering a subpoena about her prosecution of President Donald Trump and others in the Georgia election interference case.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot spoke with Willis on Tuesday ahead of her hearing, which she and her attorney are calling “political theater.”

“What I can tell you is that if you were one of the children who wanted Christmas early, Christmas comes tomorrow,” she said.

Willis didn’t want to talk much about her testimony, but she will face tough questions about the election interference prosecution and her relationship with then-special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

A judge removed Willis from the case, prompting a state prosecutor to dismiss all the charges against Trump and others.

Athens Republican State Senator Bill Cowsert led the charge to subpoena Willis to testify.

“The reason I asked about the Fani Willis investigation is that she agreed to testify in front of our committee to honor our subpoena,” Cowsert said.

Roy Barnes, former Georgia governor and Willis’ attorney, calls the hearing political theater.

“Here you got on this committee three people running for statewide office and they’re putting out fundraising that says we’re going to go after Fani Willis and you need to send me $100. I mean that’s ridiculous, ”Barnes said.

After the DA’s office news conference on a serial rapist conviction case, Willis sat down with Channel 2 Action News.

She only said that she was looking forward to the testimony.

“We’re going to leave tomorrow to tomorrow. It’ll be an interesting day, I’m sure, for all. And I just look forward to the opportunity,” Willis said.

The Senate committee can’t do anything to Willis, so there will be no punishment or fines. What it can do is use the information to change the way the legislature deals with DA offices around Georgia.

