Georgia Supreme Court hears arguments over subpoena for Fani Willis by investigative committee

ATLANTA — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will testify before a Senate investigative committee next week and talk about her prosecution of President Donald Trump and the other election interference defendants.

Willis’ attorneys argued before the Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday over the subpoena for that committee.

But even he said there really was no reason to be there since Willis agreed to honor the second subpoena issued by the committee and will testify next week.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot spoke with state Sen. Greg Dolezal, who sits on that committee, outside the court.

“The news of the day is that finally, after a year and a half of hiding, DA Willis will appear before the committee Dec. 17,” Dolezal said.

Inside, Willis’ attorney, former Gov. Roy Barnes, argued that the committee’s original subpoena compelling her to testify was moot because the General Assembly essentially changed the law giving the committee subpoena powers.

“Yes, she’s going to appear,” Barnes said.

Outside, Barnes said Willis will honor the second subpoena and appear on the 17th.

She’ll testify about her prosecution of Trump and the others, and her romantic relationship with then-special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Barnes insists it’s nothing but a witch hunt.

“Here you got on this committee, got three people on this committee running for statewide office, and they’re putting out fundraising that says we’re going after Fani Willis, and you need to send me $100. I mean, it’s ridiculous,” Barnes said.

Dolezal is one of the committee members running for higher office. He dismissed the accusation and said he hopes Willis testifies truthfully.

“The real question is whether she tries to hide behind privilege or whether she’s forthcoming with the committee into what really happened in her office,” Dolezal said.

Whatever those justices rule, it won’t have an effect on Willis’ testifying next week.

