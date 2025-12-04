President Trump was ‘always innocent’ in Georgia election interference case, attorney says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — President Donald Trump’s Georgia attorney, Steve Sadow, claims a Fulton County jury would have found the president not guilty in the election interference case.

The case against President Trump and other defendants was dismissed last week after a new prosecutor was assigned following District Attorney Fani Willis’ disqualification from the case.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Sadow says the president was exercising his First Amendment right to challenge an election, and was not involved in a criminal conspiracy to have it overturned.

“The President was never involved in criminal activity. He was always innocent,” Sadow told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot.

He said he called the president after the charges were dismissed.

“He was very pleased, and he made it very clear that that was the decision that he expected,” he said.

RELATED STORIES:

Sadow added that even if the case had continued to trial, he could have won on the case’s own merits.

“I would’ve pushed that President Trump had the right of free speech, that he was exercising his First Amendment rights, that he conspired with no one, that whatever actions people took, they took because they thought it was legitimate, and the outcome would have been not guilty,” he said.

He plans to file paperwork under a new state law to recover legal fees from the DA’s office, estimating costs to exceed $10 million.

Elliot reached out to Willis’ office for a comment, but they did not provide one.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group