Dismissed case against Pres. Trump could cost Fulton County millions

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The election interference case against former President Donald Trump in Georgia has been dismissed, potentially costing Fulton County taxpayers millions in legal fees.

A Georgia law passed last year, tailored specifically for this case, allows defendants to recover legal costs if the prosecuting attorney is disqualified for misconduct and the case is dismissed.

Both conditions were met when Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was disqualified due to her romantic relationship with then-special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Emory Law Professor John Acevedo told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot that cases involving high-profile individuals like Trump often come with significant legal costs.

“Once you’re dealing with folks who are wealthy, whether that’s the president or an actor, musician, football player, they have the money to bring a lot of legal experts to bear on their case and to cause delays,” Acevedo said.

Trump’s attorney, Steve Sadow, announced plans to file for reimbursement of all legal fees spent defending Trump in the case.

“Now that President Trump has won his Georgia case, we will be moving for attorney’s fees and costs under Georgia code,” he stated.

Chris Anulewicz, attorney for defendant Robert Cheeley, confirmed his intention to seek legal fee recovery for his client.

“This has been a long ordeal,” the attorney said. “It’s been an expensive ordeal, and he was very relieved and grateful about the non-prosecution that came about today.”

While the exact amount of legal fees paid by all defendants remains unknown, speculation suggests that Fulton County taxpayers could be liable for tens of millions of dollars in compensation.

