Fulton taxpayers could have to foot $10 million bill after case dropped against Pres. Trump

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County taxpayers may face legal fees up to $10 million following the dismissal of the election interference case against President Donald Trump.

District Attorney Fani Willis was disqualified from the case due to her romantic relationship with then-special prosecutor Nathan Wade. Peter Skandalakis, the executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia, was later appointed to the case.

Skandalakis filed a motion last week to dismiss the indictment.

Under a newly passed Georgia law, defendants can recover legal costs if the prosecuting attorney is disqualified for misconduct.

“It’s a problem for us,” said Robb Pitts, Fulton County Commission Chair, in an exclusive interview with Channel 2’s Audrey Washington.

Robb Pitts, the Fulton County Commission Chair, stated that the legal fees could range between $10 and $20 million.

He emphasized that this situation is not favorable for Fulton County, as taxpayers will bear the cost.

According to the attorney for one of the defendants, Robert Cheeley, he plans to seek legal fees for his client, describing the ordeal as expensive and expressing relief at the case’s dismissal.

Chairman Pitts explained that President Trump and his associates have 45 days to submit their legal fees to Judge Robert McAfee, who will determine what is reasonable.

The financial implications for Fulton County are significant, as taxpayers may be responsible for millions in legal fees due to the dismissal of the case.

