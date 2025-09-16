GA Supreme Court to consider disqualification of Willis from Trump case, former state senator says

ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court is expected to issue a decision Tuesday on whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis can remain on the 2020 election interference case involving President Donald Trump, according to one of the co-defendants in the case.

David Shafer, former state senator and past Georgia GOP chairman, who is also one of the co-defendants in the case, posted on X late Monday night asking for prayers for Trump, himself, and the rest of the defendants over the decision.

The Georgia Supreme Court is scheduled to issue its decision tomorrow on the disqualification of Fani Willis. Prayers up for President Trump and his co-defendants, including me. — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) September 16, 2025

Willis was disqualified from the case in December 2024 after the Georgia Court of Appeals ruled that she and her office could not continue to prosecute the case because of an “appearance of impropriety” due to a romantic relationship she had with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, whom she had hired to lead the case.

Willis filed an appeal to that ruling in January 2025.

Trump and his co-defendants are accused of conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

