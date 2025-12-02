Newton County Schools expands security policies for basketball games

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Newton County Schools announced Monday that going forward, security measures at varsity basketball games would be expanded.

According to the school district, this means Sharp Stadium visitors will need to have clear bags to enter at all all varsity girls and boys basketball games for the season.

The clear bag policy is in addition to weapons detection systems and other safety measures already in place at the stadium, the district said.

The weapons detection systems are already in use at district football games, with the district simply using them at varsity basketball games as well, going forward.

“These systems are designed to allow for quick, efficient screening while helping prevent prohibited items from entering sporting venues,” the district said. “Staff members will be on-site to assist with the screening process and support smooth entry for spectators.”

Under the new bag policy, the following will not be allowed:

Bookbags, purses, clutches, diaper bags, camera bags, and any non-clear bags

Bags made from materials other than clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC

The district said students under 14 mut also have a supervising adult with them to go into the stadium and gym facilities and high school students are not appropriate substitutes.

“These steps reflect our district’s commitment to keeping students, staff, and visitors safe,” Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley said. “Our community has voiced strong support for expanding safety measures at athletic events, and we are proud to respond with solutions that protect our schools while still allowing families to enjoy the energy and excitement of high school athletics.”

