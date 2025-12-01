Jeff Bezos’ foundation donates $5 million to Atlanta organization to support homeless families

ATLANTA — St. Vincent de Paul Georgia has received a $5 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund, marking the largest donation in the nonprofit’s history.

The foundation is a nonprofit founded by Amazon owner, founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.

The grant, announced on Dec. 1, will be used to expand support for families experiencing homelessness across Georgia, according to officials.

This funding is part of a broader initiative by the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund, which distributed a total of $102.5 million to 32 organizations nationwide this year.

“We are tremendously grateful for the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund award. It affirms the value of our mission and will greatly expand our capacity to walk alongside families in crisis,” Mike Mies, executive director of SVdP Georgia, said in a statement.

St. Vincent de Paul Georgia plans to utilize the grant over the next five years to work closely with unhoused families, aiming to rapidly identify and address barriers to housing stability and self-reliance. The organization will combine housing solutions with life skills support, income advancement counseling, and a range of wraparound services tailored to the specific needs of families.

The Day 1 Families Fund, established by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos, aims to support organizations that provide critical services to families experiencing homelessness.

Since its inception in 2018, the fund has awarded 280 grants totaling more than $850 million.

SVdP Georgia was selected for the grant by a group of national advisors who are experts in homelessness and housing policy. The flexibility of the grant allows recipients to use the funds in ways that are most impactful for their communities.

An SVdP representative said the grant will help the organization support local families regain safe, stable housing.

