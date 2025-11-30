Raccoon that attacked man in Cherokee County confirmed to have rabies

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Chattahoochee Nature Center staff confirmed that an incident in Cherokee county led to a man being bitten by a rabid raccoon.

According to the CNC, they wanted to address the incident for educational purposes, not “to shame or embarrass” anyone.

Nature center staff said a man in Cherokee County found an injured raccoon in the road and wrapped it in a coat as he drove to the center to get it medical care.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

During the drive, CNC said the raccoon got its head free and bit the man on the face and hands, so he drove home, wrapped the racoon in a blanket with duct tape, then got back on the road to go to the center.

The man came to the nature center about an hour before the Wildlife Clinic opens and as children arrived for the Camp Kingfisher Thanksgiving Break camp.

TRENDING STORIES:

Center officials said the camp’s director radioed the Wildlife Center to let them know what was happening and a staff member met the man in the parking lot with a kennel for the racoon and convinced the man to go to the hospital for treatment of his injuries while they dealt with the critter.

The center is not licensed for raccoon rehabilitation, so an emergency call was made to colleagues at the Bells Ferry Veterinary Hospital, who took the raccoon for euthanasia and to be submitted to the Cherokee County Health Department, which later confirmed the raccoon tested positive for rabies

Here are some recommendations and take-aways from the CNC’s staff for when situations like this occur:

Unlike domestic pets, lone wild animals in pain and distress do not vocalize since this could attract predators.

It is imperative to ensure a rehabilitator is licensed for the type of animal you have. Rehabbers cannot legally accept animals for treatment not covered by their state and federal licensing, but we will always try and point you in the right direction.

Be honest and truthful when asked for information. The finder would not give Wildlife Department staff or the hospital his full name, and even provided a fake phone number to the hospital treating him. It was only when a family member called CNC the next day did we get accurate contact information we could share with all involved parties.

Rabies in humans has a >99% fatality rate without treatment, and post-exposure vaccinations must be started within 48-72 hours of exposure. Fewer than 35 people in the last 50 years have survived rabies once symptoms appeared. These individuals were treated with a variety of highly experimental protocols and there is not yet a validated, accepted treatment.

While the finder’s heart was in the right place, he put himself, his family, CNC’s staff, volunteers, and visitors, the GWN transporter, and the staff of Bells Ferry all at risk.

PLEASE take a minute and assess the situation before attempting to capture wildlife without direction. You can reach out to licensed rehabilitators through Animal Help Now and also receive guidance from Georgia Wildlife Network and Wildlife Resources Division - Georgia DNR.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Cherokee County Health Department for more information.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group