Winter weather frustrates, disrupts some flights at Atlanta airport on busy travel day

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Travelers describe mostly smooth going at Atlanta’s airport on one of the busiest travel days of the year, the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

“Everything’s been good, even on the way here,” Constance Tanner, heading home to Detroit after a family get-together in Columbus, told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims. “I thought it was going to be more insane at the airport.”

Snow from the Great Lakes to the Northeast has disrupted flights, causing up to 2,500 by Sunday morning.

Most of those flights were those serving airports in Chicago and Milwaukee. As of noon Sunday, Atlanta’s airport had 231 delays and 19 cancellations.

Tanner said her flight to Detroit was delayed by an hour because of snow, but was optimistic she would get home without much of a hassle.

“So far so good this Thanksgiving holiday,” she said.

Airport officials told Channel 2 Action News they expect more than four million passengers to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport over the Thanksgiving travel period, with Monday expected to be another busy day.

Rae Sears of Decatur was headed for snowy Chicago Sunday for a quick trip to see a friend.

“I had an offering to rebook my flight, but I’m going to risk it,” Sears said. More than eight inches of snow fell on Chicago O’Hare International Airport Saturday.

“I mean, I’m up for it,” Sears said. “Hopefully, everything goes smoothly, but I’m kind of excited to see the snow.”

Shalitris Medlock was flying from Dallas to New York City, where mostly rain was forecast for Sunday.

“It has been nice, it has been very interesting,” Medlock said about her Thanksgiving air travel. “Surprisingly, I have not had any issues at the airport at Atlanta. It’s been a smooth ride.” Airport officials encourage travelers to arrive two hours before their flights.

