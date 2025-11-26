Crowds grow at Hartsfield-Jackson as Thanksgiving travel takes off

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Thanksgiving travel is causing crowded conditions at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, as passengers and vehicles fill the terminal area.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach reported from the airport, where he could see the drive to the terminal was practically bumper to bumper, with both travelers and those picking up passengers contributing to the congestion.

Bekah Sanchez, who traveled from Texas with her French Bulldog, Snoopy, to reunite with her husband at Fort Benning, told Gehlbach that it was easy taking Snoopy along for the flight.

“She does good…been flying since she was a puppy," Sanchez said.

Denise Loney, who is flying home to Florida, opted to take MARTA to avoid the traffic after hearing about the holiday travel rush.

The TSA said it expects the Sunday after Thanksgiving to be a record day for security screenings, marking it as potentially the busiest day for travel.

However, in Atlanta, Monday is expected to be the busiest travel day as holiday travelers mix with business travelers returning to work.

Ricky Smith, the airport’s general manager, told Channel 2 Action News that he was relieved that the government shutdown did not extend into the holiday, ensuring TSA officers, air traffic controllers, and customs officials were on duty.

With millions of passengers expected to pass through Atlanta’s airport during the Thanksgiving holiday period, travelers are advised to plan ahead and expect delays.

