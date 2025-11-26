Cyberattack impacts court services across Georgia, FBI tip gave clerks’ offices warning

ATLANTA — The organization that manages a large portion of state court records in Georgia is currently facing a ransomware attack, impacting services for nearly a week.

The Georgia Superior Court Clerks’ Cooperative Authority, which maintains and provides access to records across the superior court system was hit with a cyberattack on Nov. 21.

On Tuesday, the Clayton County Court Clerk’s Office said a tip from the FBI about a “credible and imminent threat against its IT systems” gave GSCCCA members a chance to “initiate its attack defense protocol” and take down their online systems.

While the system is down to protect the GSCCCA’s private data, and the data of users across Georgia, land-record recording, notary application processing, eCertification portals for online record requests and filing activity notification systems are all unavailable, according to the Clayton County clerk’s office.

In a statement posted to the GSCCCA website, the organization said "Due to a credible and ongoing cybersecurity threat, the Clerks’ Authority activated its defensive security protocols, which include temporarily restricting access to its website and related services. We are committed to ensuring that our systems will be operational as soon as possible. However, out of an abundance of caution, we continue to test and analyze our systems before they are made accessible to ensure maximum safety. We apologize for the inconvenience, and we appreciate your patience."

The Fulton County Clerk of Court’s office said the impacted systems also include real estate record searches and temporary protective orders, among others.

Paper applications and requests are still being managed for in-person processing, according to Fulton County officials.

Similar notices are online at various county clerk websites as well, showing the impact of the cyberattack and defense protocol-initiated outage.

A timeline of restoration is not currently available, but GSCCCA said Wednesday that systems remain unavailable.

"We are grateful for your patience and understanding as we work to bring systems back online safely for everyone," the organization said in a statement.

