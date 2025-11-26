Prosecutor moves to drop charges against Donald Trump in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Peter Skandalakis, the executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia, filed a motion Wednesday morning to dismiss the indictment of Pres. Donald Trump and his alleged co-conspirators in Fulton County.

Channel 2 Action News reported when Skandalakis took over the prosecution duties for the case on Nov. 14 after efforts to retain a different prosecutor were unsuccessful.

“In my professional judgment, the citizens of Georgia are not served by pursuing this case in full for another five to ten years,” Skandalakis said in a statement.

In a longer document on the decision, Skandalakis said the case was “on life support and the decision what to do with it falls on me and me alone.”

Saying he had no emotional connection to the case, Skandalakis said the decision was not guided by a desire to advance a political agenda but by his beliefs and understanding of Georgia law.

After detailing various particulars of the case, including plea deals taken by Sidney Powell and Scott Hall, Skandalakis said he was “convinced that further prosecution is unwarranted.”

Separately, Kenneth Chesebro and Jenna Ellis took plea deals as well.

Skandalakis said that, regarding the case’s ongoing counts, “pursuing these counts against others, while the primary participants have resolved their cases favorably through negotiations with the District Attorney’s Office, would constitute an inefficient use of state resources.”

Following the news that Skandalakis was dropping the charges against the president and his co-defendants, Georgia Republican Party leader Josh McKoon and Trump attorney Steve Sadow shared statements reacting to the case’s dismissal.

“The political persecution of President Trump by disqualified DA Fani Willis is finally over. This case should never have been brought,” Sadow said. “A fair and impartial prosecutor has put an end to this lawfare.”

In similar fashion, McKoon said his “heart swells with profound relief, unyielding gratitude and a fierce sense of vindication for our brave patriots who have endured this dark chapter for far too long.”

McKoon also said Skandalakis had “done what justice demanded” by “dismissing this sham, politically weaponized criminal case against President Donald J. Trump” and his fellow defendants.

