Will the Georgia election interference case against Trump, others go on? We’ll find out Friday

ATLANTA — In less than 24 hours, we will soon learn if the state will drop all charges against all 19 defendants in the Georgia election interference case.

The Prosecuting Attorneys Council has until noon on Friday to make its ultimate decision on President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and the other defendants.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told Channel 2 Action News exclusively on Thursday that she hopes some prosecutor will have the courage to prosecute that case.

“I certainly hope that he can find someone with the courage to do it,” Willis said.

Willis told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that the prosecution of this case is essential.

“It’s very important that justice delayed is not denied. It’s important for us to live in a civilized society and that people are held accountable,” Willis said.

Wills indicted Trump, Giuliani, and the others on charges that they conspired to illegally overturn the 2020 Georgia election.

But a judge removed her from the case after her romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade surfaced.

Under Georgia law, the Prosecuting Attorneys Council must try to find another prosecutor willing and able to take it or take it over itself.

It has until noon on Friday to do that.

“I don’t think it was justifiable. I think that it was a political weaponization of the criminal justice system,” said Bill Cowsert, the Republican chair of the special Senate investigative committee looking into Willis’ prosecution of the case.

Willis was supposed to testify on Thursday before that committee, but scheduling conflicts delayed that.

Cowsert believes there is no case to prosecute.

“Just my personal view is I think it is very unlikely that that prosecution will be revived in any way, and it’s time for everybody to move on,” Cowsert said.

“Resources are a challenge for everyone, but I think the greater problem in this case is fear,” Willis said.

Willis said she hopes some other prosecutor will have the courage to take it on, knowing what that will mean.

“They understand that they will become targets if they choose to prosecute such a case,” Willis said.

Trump just pardoned all of the defendants in the election interference case, but that pardon doesn’t apply to these state charges.

