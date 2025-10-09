Judge extends deadline to find new prosecutor to take on Pres. Trump case

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County judge has granted an extension on the deadline to name a new prosecutor in the RICO case against President Donald Trump and several of his allies, accused of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election.

Last week, Judge Scott McAfee gave the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia a 14-day deadline to name a prosecutor, or the case will be dismissed.

On Wednesday, the judge granted an extension to Nov. 14.

The Georgia Court of Appeals ruled in December to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her office from the case over her romantic relationship with former special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

The Georgia Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal against that ruling last month.

Trump hailed the court’s ruling as “a great decision” and called Willis’ prosecution of him and others for their attempts to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia “a rigged case to start off with.”

“What Fani Willis did to innocent people, patriots that love our country, what she did to them by indicting them and destroying them, she should be put in jail,” Trump told reporters.

The council’s executive director, Pete Skandalakis, said that once the new prosecutor is appointed, it is “up to him or her what to do with the case.”

That person could continue on the track that Willis has taken, decide to pursue only some charges, or dismiss the case altogether.

