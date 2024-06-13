Fani Willis calls out critics’ ‘lunacy’ and ‘ignorance’ during heated speech at Marietta church

MARIETTA, Ga. — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis went on the offensive Thursday during a speech at a church conference.

She responded to criticism of how she is handling the prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was at the conference as Willis pulled no punches.

“They get mad when I call out their lunacy. I mean, you can’t piss on me and tell me it’s raining,” Willis said.

Willis addressed the Turner Chapel AME Church planning meeting -- a meeting led by one of her supporters, Bishop Reginald Jackson.

Her speech comes a day after Willis officially asked the Georgia Court of Appeals to dismiss an appeal by Trump and others to overturn a lower court judge and have her dismissed from the case.

That judge ruled she could stay on as long as her special prosecutor Nathan Wade stepped down.

Ironically, Wade himself was inside Turner Chapel, sitting in the back.

That case will probably be delayed until next year because of the appeals, putting it well past the November election.

Willis went after her detractors, primarily among the right, who have criticized her handling of the case and her relationship with Wade.

“I’m talking about being Black in America again. They probably going to be mad,” Willis said.

She criticized everything from what she says is their false faith to the way she thinks they purposefully mispronounced her name.

“You cannot allow their ignorance, their taunting, their threats to deter you in any way from God’s purpose for your life,” Willis said.

Trump’s Georgia attorney Steve Sadow responded to Willis’ request that the court of appeals drop his appeal saying this “appears to be a last-ditch effort to stop any appellate review of DA Willis’ misconduct. The state has tried this gambit before with no success.”

Trump Georgia case put on hold until outcome of appeal against Fani Willis ruling, court says





