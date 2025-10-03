Judge issues 14-day deadline to find new prosecutor to take on Trump case or it will be dismissed

ATLANTA — A Fulton County judge has given the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia a 14-day deadline to name a new prosecutor in the RICO case against President Donald Trump and several of his allies, accused of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee made the ruling on Friday, saying to either choose someone, or the case will be dismissed.

The Georgia Court of Appeals ruled in December to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her office from the case over her romantic relationship with former special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

The Georgia Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal against that ruling last month.

Trump hailed the court’s ruling as “a great decision” and called Willis’ prosecution of him and others for their attempts to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia “a rigged case to start off with.”

“What Fani Willis did to innocent people, patriots that love our country, what she did to them by indicting them and destroying them, she should be put in jail,” Trump told reporters.

Ashleigh Merchant, who exposed Willis’ romantic relationship with Wade as defense attorney for Trump co-defendant Michael Roman, said: “We hope this will finally close this chapter.”

Following the ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court, the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council was then tasked with finding someone to take over the case.

The council’s executive director, Pete Skandalakis said that once the new prosecutor is appointed, it is “up to him or her what to do with the case.”

That person could continue on the track that Willis has taken, decide to pursue only some charges, or dismiss the case altogether. It could be difficult to find a prosecutor willing to take the case, given its complex nature and the resources required.

The ruling comes on the same day that Willis agreed to testify in front of a special committee investigating her prosecution of Trump.

