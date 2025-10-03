Fani Willis agrees to testify for special committee looking into prosecution of President Trump

ATLANTA — The chairman of a state Senate investigations committee says Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will honor a subpoena and testify next month about her prosecution of President Donald Trump and others.

Willis is expected to testify before that committee on Nov. 13.

The chairman of the committee, state Sen. Bill Cowsert told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot that he’s negotiating with her attorneys over the scope of the questions.

Some Democrats are even saying it’s time to hear her side.

“The reason I asked about the Fani Willis investigation is because she has agreed to testify in front of our committee, to honor our subpoena,” Cowsert said.

The committee was created to look into her prosecution of Trump and the other election interference defendants.

Willis’ office indicted Trump and the others just over two years ago on racketeering and other charges.

Trump had to surrender at the Fulton County Jail, producing his now-famous mugshot.

But Willis’ prosecution slowed to a crawl in part because of her romantic relationship with then-special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Now Trump is again president, and the courts have removed Willis from prosecuting this case at all.

Cowsert said he’s negotiating with Willis’ attorneys about the questions she will answer.

“She wants to limit the scope of the questions. I’m negotiating that with her attorneys now and wanted to make sure that she wasn’t in a position to say I can’t answer that question because I’m under investigation,” Cowsert said.

In a change, Senate Democratic Minority Leader Harold Jones now agrees it’s time to hear Willis’ side of the story.

“I think it’ll be interesting to have her come up here,” Jones said. “I think that’s a good thing. She’s been the center of attention so much. Should be good for her to actually come and get her side of it, so to speak.”

Elliot reached out to Willis’ attorneys for comment but hasn’t heard back yet.

Her fight over the Senate subpoenas will be before the Georgia Supreme Court a week before her testimony before the committee.

