Fulton DA says ‘culture of fear’ behind GA Supreme Court’s decision to remove her from Trump case

ATLANTA — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is now talking publicly about the Georgia Supreme Court’s decision that effectively keeps her off the election interference case against President Donald Trump and others.

The state’s highest court voted 4 – 3 in September to not hear the appeal of a lower court’s decision to remove Willis.

This is the first time she has openly talked about that decision.

“I think judges are human beings. We are living in a culture of fear. It did not surprise me,” Willis told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne. “I think you have both prosecutors, citizens, and even judges who are afraid right now for good reason. And so, it didn’t surprise me. There’s many members of that Supreme Court I’m very fond of, but they’re human beings, they have families, and I’m sure they were afraid to do anything other than that.”

Winne reached out to the Supreme Court of Georgia for a comment on this story. Their representative emailed him back, saying: “I cannot comment beyond what the Court has already said in its written opinions about these cases.”

For perspective, Winne turned to defense lawyer and former DeKalb County District Attorney Robert James.

“The Supreme Court only addresses issues of greater legal importance to the entire state of Georgia. And they said this case wasn’t one of those cases,” James said. “The Supreme Court specifically did not make a finding about D.A. Willis’ conduct.”

Winne also received a statement from Trump’s attorney here in Georgia, Steve Sadow, who said:

“Willis’ reaction to the Georgia Supreme Court’s fundamentally correct decision refusing to hear the case by claiming it was due to its ‘fear’ of President Trump is absolutely ludicrous.”

“She brought a political prosecution against the 45th and 47th President of the U.S., who is innocent.

“She refused to accept the ‘odor of mendacity’ found by the trial court and simply expected the Georgia Court of Appeals to gloss over it.”

“Her disqualification was the result of what she did and for no other reason.”

Willis said she believes the executive director of the prosecuting attorney’s council, who bears the responsibility of trying to find another prosecutor to take over the election interference case, has a tough job.

“The reality is it’s going to be hard to find a prosecutor that’s not afraid to prosecute that case when one of the primary defendants is threatening anyone that would dare to prosecute them,” Willis said. “To only do they not have the resources to do the case, but there’s fear mongering going on right now.”

“There aren’t that many very large DAs’ offices in Georgia with the resources to handle something like this. And No. 2, politically, you know, it’s a hot potato,” James said.

When asked about for reaction to Sadow’s statement for this story, Willis said she would not dignify it with a response.

