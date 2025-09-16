Georgia Supreme Court declines Willis appeal, Fulton DA will not remain on Trump case

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Tuesday morning to decline a review of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ removal from the prosecution of President Donald Trump.

The Georgia prosecution of the President of the United States on allegations of election interference was stalled as parties worked to either remove Willis from prosecuting the case, or working to keep her on.

A lower court ruling, in the wake of allegations of impropriety between Willis and former special prosecutor on the case Nathan Wade led to a move to disqualify Willis from prosecuting the case herself.

Willis asked the Georgia Supreme Court to review that order on an appeal.

On Tuesday, that request was declined, with the Georgia Supreme Court ruling not to review the decision, Willis’ petition for certiorari.

This means Willis will remain off of the case as prosecutor, but the case against the president itself has not yet been dismissed in a Fulton County court.

“The Georgia Supreme Court has correctly denied review of the Georgia Court of Appeals decision disqualifying DA Fani Willis and her office as prosecutors in the Fulton County RICO case,” Steve Sadow, an attorney for the president in the case, said in a statement. “Willis’ misconduct during the investigation and prosecution of President Trump was egregious and she deserved nothing less than disqualification. This proper decision should bring an end to the wrongful political, lawfare persecutions of the President.”

In response to the ruling, Willis provided the following statement to Channel 2 Action News:

“While I disagree with the decision of the Georgia Court of Appeals and the Georgia Supreme Court’s divided decision not to review it, I respect the legal process and the courts. Accordingly, my office will make the case file and evidence available to the Prosecuting Attorneys Council for use in the ongoing litigation. I hope that whoever is assigned to handle the case will have the courage to do what the evidence and the law demand.”

