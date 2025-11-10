Trump pardons Giuliani, other key figures accused of efforts to overturn 2020 election

President Donald Trump issued a pardon for Rudy Giuliani and dozens of other key figures accused of efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

U.S. Pardon Attorney Ed Martin confirmed the president’s pardons and posted the list Monday morning. The proclamation says the pardon does not apply to Trump.

We’ll have all the latest developments and reaction to the president’s list, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The president’s list names at least 77 individuals, including all of his co-defendants in the Georgia election interference indictment.

Four defendants pleaded guilty in Fulton County: attorneys Kenneth Chesebro, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis and bondsman Scott Hall. Their convictions on state charges will stand because presidential pardons apply only to federal crimes.

None of the Trump allies named were charged in federal cases over the 2020 election.

Breaking: President Trump pardoned the 2020 Alternative Electors.



Thank you: @POTUS for allowing me, as U.S. Pardon Attorney, to work with @WhiteHouse, along with @AGPamBondi, @DAGToddBlanche & SG John Sauer, to achieve your intent—let their healing begin. #Federalist74 ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/rDOtgpapCB — Ed Martin (@EdMartinDOJ) November 10, 2025

The state case against the other co-defendants currently has no prosecutor in charge. An appeals court removed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her office.

The Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia has until this week to name a new prosecutor. That person could continue on the track that Willis has taken, decide to pursue only some charges, or dismiss the case altogether.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this article.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group