Amber Alert issued in Georgia for missing 2-month-old in extreme danger

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police activated a Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber Alert system, for a 2-month-old boy believed to have been abducted in Rex on Tuesday.

Clayton County police said Roman Williams, a 2-month-old boy, may be in extreme danger, according to the alert. He was last seen at 8:35 a.m. wearing a gray onesie.

He was abducted by Tariq Williams, 25 years old, 5-foot-7 and 120 pounds, police said.

The child was taken following a dispute where Tariq Williams, the father, assaulted the mother and took her car along with Roman, according to a news release.

They were last seen at Lake Harbin Road in Rex and heading toward I-75. They are driving in a silver 2017 Volkswagen Passat, Georgia tag number DCA8894.

Investigators believe Williams is traveling southbound, possibly with the intention of going to Florida.

Warrants for Williams have been obtained for kidnapping, false imprisonment, simple battery, theft by taking-motor vehicle, theft by taking, interference with a 911 call, and third-degree cruelty to children.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Clayton County Police Department at 678-610-4781 or call 911.

