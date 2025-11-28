State troopers report hundreds of driving violations so far during Thanksgiving travel weekend

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Safety says that the Thanksgiving holiday travel weekend has already had hundreds of citations and infractions reported on the road.

The holiday travel weekend, according to GPS, counts Wednesday evening to Sunday night.

The latest data from the Georgia State Patrol said there have already been more than 100 DUIs reported for the weekend and hundreds of other violations, and that’s only as of 6 a.m. on Friday.

“The Georgia Department of Public Safety urges everyone to travel safely so they can enjoy Thanksgiving with their loved ones,” Colonel William W. Hitchens III, DPS Commissioner, said in a statement. “Seatbelts save lives. Take a moment to make sure everyone is properly restrained.”

Here’s a look at the numbers so far from state officials:

135 DUI

124 distracted drivers

181 seatbelt citations

110 crashes

56 crash injuries

10 crashes with someone under the influence

4 crashes with commercial vehicles

“During the 2024 Thanksgiving holiday, GSP investigated 684 crashes, resulting in 349 injuries and 17 fatalities statewide. Of those, GSP investigated nine fatal crashes. Troopers and Officers also arrested 474 impaired drivers, issued 17,356 citations, and 24,255 warnings,” state officials said ahead of the holiday weekend.

