Troup County Sheriff’s Office awarded grant for new defibrillators

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office announced that a newly received donation will allow it to buy new automated external defibrillators for deputies in the field.

According to TCSO, the grant award came from Heart of West Georgia.

“Often times our deputies are the first on scene and they have used AED’s and other life saving tools prior to Fire and EMS arrival. We are certainly grateful for the partnership with Heart of West Georgia and the work they do in our community,” TCSO said in a statement, thanking Heart of West Georgia.

The organization posted about the grant to TCSO as well, which Heart of West Georgia said would replace Pad-Paks on the department’s field-deployed AEDs.

“Patrol deputies keep AEDs and other vital emergency supplies in their vehicles, ensuring they are equipped to respond quickly when seconds matter,” Heart of West Georgia said in a separate statement.

The organization said they were grateful for the opportunity to help TCSO keep the community safe.

