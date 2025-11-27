South Fulton homeowners protest proposed QuikTrip gas station near homes and Rick Ross estate

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A group of South Fulton homeowners is pushing back against plans to build a new QuikTrip gas station at a busy intersection in their community, saying the development would overcrowd an already saturated area.

Residents reached out to Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln with concerns about a proposed QuikTrip at Highway 138 and Old National Highway. Neighbors say several gas stations already operate within a mile of the site and question the need for another so close to their homes.

“I’m going to have to say no,” homeowner Alvin Reynolds said, urging city councilmembers to reject the proposal. “That has really been our focus.”

Reynolds and other residents say the location would place the station just hundreds of feet from nearby homes, increasing traffic, noise and late-night activity. They also worry about how the development could affect the character of the neighborhood and the value of surrounding properties, including a nearby notable residence owned by rapper Rick Ross.

“There are already too many gas stations in this area,” Reynolds said. “People are very concerned.”

Channel 2 drove through the neighborhood and counted at least five gas stations in the area.

Some residents, however, say a company like QuikTrip could bring investment as the city pushes to improve the Old National corridor. The city has approved sidewalks and held multiple community meetings about the project, which has already been reviewed by the zoning board.

Still, opponents argue South Fulton should aim higher.

“They’re asking for restaurants, family-oriented businesses — places where you can take your kids and have fun,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said his group would support redevelopment that replaces an existing station, rather than adding another. “If QuikTrip wants to come in, let’s get rid of a gas station that’s already there,” he said.

Despite the disagreement, Reynolds said his opposition comes from pride in the city.

“I believe in this city,” he said. “I love this city, and I’m fighting for it.”

The city council is expected to vote on the proposal next month.

