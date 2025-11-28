Atlanta police investigating after woman hit by own vehicle during theft

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the theft of a woman’s vehicle in mid-November.

According to police, officers were called to Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW around 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 18.

When officers got to the scene, they met with a woman who said her vehicle had just been stolen.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicated that a man had entered the woman’s vehicle while it was unlocked and left running.

The woman said she was alerted when the man got in the car. The man hit the woman with her own vehicle when she tried to stop him, and he drove away.

APD said the investigation continues.

