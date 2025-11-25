Researchers highlight new diagnosis tied to chronic cannabis use

A condition connected to long-term cannabis use has been recognized as a formal diagnosis, researchers said.

The World Health Organization stated cannabis hyperemesis syndrome can cause severe stomach pain, vomiting and nausea, according to KIRO.

The new diagnosis code allows doctors to identify the condition more easily by reviewing a patient’s medical history, aiding addiction researchers and healthcare providers.

“It helps us count and monitor these cases,” said Beatriz Carlini, a research associate professor at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

The syndrome is still relatively new, and many doctors are not familiar with it. Researchers are uncertain why it affects some cannabis users and not others.

Treatments have been identified, including home remedies like hot showers, which can alleviate symptoms when other treatments fail.

Medications such as Haldol and over-the-counter options like capsaicin cream have also been shown to ease symptoms of cannabis hyperemesis syndrome.

