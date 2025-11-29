At least 3 people have died on Georgia’s roads over Thanksgiving holiday

GEORGIA — The Georgia Department of Public Safety is sharing new details on the number of crashes reported over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

As of Saturday morning, officials say three people have died in crashes on Georgia’s roads.

They say they worked deadly crashes in Gwinnett, Lumpkin and Glynn counties.

Officials added that there have been 237 crashes statewide and 225 people charged with driving under the influence.

Earlier this week, Channel 2’s Michael Doudna reported that more than two million Georgians are expected to hit the road over the holiday.

A spokesperson from AAA reported that in the same time period last year, more than 40 people died on Georgia’s roadways.

The Thanksgiving travel period ends on Sunday.

