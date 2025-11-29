Georgia earns spot in SEC Championship Game

ATLANTA — No. 4 Georgia will play in the SEC Championship Game after No. 3 Texas A&M lost to in-state rival No. 16 Texas on Friday night. It’s the program’s fifth straight SEC Championship Game appearance.

Who will the Bulldogs face? It comes down to the Iron Bowl Saturday night. Alabama wins and it’s in the conference title game. Auburn wins and Ole Miss gets a rematch with Georgia. The SEC Championship Game will kick off Dec. 6 at 4 p.m. live on Channel 2.

The Dawgs will enter the SEC Championship Game coming off a 16-9 win over rival Georgia Tech.

The winner of the SEC Championship Game earns an automatic bid in the College Football Playoff. But even if Georgia loses, the Bulldogs’ 11-1 regular season record with a tough conference schedule should still be enough to get them into the playoff.

