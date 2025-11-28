LIVE UPDATES: No. 4 Georgia leads No. 23 Georgia Tech, 13-3

No. 4 Georgia and No. 23 Georgia Tech are meeting at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the first time in their historic rivalry.

The Bulldogs are up 13-3 at halftime. Watch the game LIVE NOW on Channel 2. SEC GameDay on 2 will have a live postgame show tonight at 11 p.m. following the Texas A&M at Texas game.

LIVE UPDATES

5:52 p.m.

Birr connects on a 44-yard attempt. Tech gets it back to a one-score game.



13-6 UGA 4:33 3Q — Luke Hetrick (@LHSportsTV) November 28, 2025

5:42 p.m.

Ellis Robinson IV picks off Haynes King on the deep ball. UGA takes over at their own 5.



Tech had put together a decent drive before the INT. Have to call on the defense for another stop. — Luke Hetrick (@LHSportsTV) November 28, 2025

5:33 p.m.

Yellow Jackets defense forces the 3nOut. Exactly what was needed to start the 2nd half.



Offense has to string together a quality drive. — Luke Hetrick (@LHSportsTV) November 28, 2025

5:31 p.m.

Photographer @DHickoxWSB took video at halftime of Drew Bobo going into the x-ray room. pic.twitter.com/viOEFE4opQ — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) November 28, 2025

5:10 p.m.

13-3 Georgia at the half.



Nate Frazier is already up to 97 yards on 11 carries. Dawgs getting whatever they want on the ground.



Yellow Jackets defense was on the field the majority of the half (seemed like almost the entire 2nd quarter). — Luke Hetrick (@LHSportsTV) November 28, 2025

4:55 p.m.

80 yards total offense for Georgia Tech in this first half.



Danger time for the Jackets. Dawgs get the ball to start the 2nd half. Middle 8 is going to be very critical. — Luke Hetrick (@LHSportsTV) November 28, 2025

4:49 p.m.

Zachariah Branch with back-to-back big play 3rd downs. Second one ends up in the endzone.



10-3 UGA 4:35 2Q — Luke Hetrick (@LHSportsTV) November 28, 2025

4:30 p.m.

Bulldogs tie things up with a 22 yard FG

3-3 in the second quarter #godawgs #stingem — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) November 28, 2025

4:14 p.m.

Georgia Tech is on the board with a 30-yd FG by Groza Award finalist Aidan Birr. 3-0 Yellow Jackets.



Fourth straight time in this series, GT strikes first. — Luke Hetrick (@LHSportsTV) November 28, 2025

4:03 p.m.

Gunner Stockton Throws his 5th interception of the season.

Butler returns it for a few years.

It's only the Jackets third interception this season.#godawgs #stingem — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) November 28, 2025

