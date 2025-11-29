Pregnant woman, unborn baby killed in crash with suspected DUI driver ‘deserved a chance’

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A pregnant woman killed just one day after Thanksgiving has been identified by her family.

Jaylah Donald, 19, was involved in a crash with a suspected DUI driver in Newton County on Friday. Neither she nor her unborn baby boy survived.

Georgia State Patrol says Donald was a passenger in a car that was “backing improperly” from a driveway when a BMW hit the car on the passenger side.

Investigators say the driver of the BMW was found to be under the influence.

The driver of the car Donald was in was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital. There is no word on that person’s condition.

"Jaylah was loved deeply by everyone who knew her. She was sweet, joyful, caring, and always carried a beautiful smile. She had so much life ahead of her and so much love to give," her family wrote. “She deserved more time. Her baby deserved a chance at life. Our hearts will forever ache for the future that was stolen from them."

They say she carried her baby with joy and was excited about beginning her journey into adulthood.

The family started a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money for a memorial for Donald and her baby boy.

