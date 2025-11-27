Woman on bike loses leg when she’s hit by vehicle; family wants driver arrested

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 20-year-old is in the hospital with critical injuries on this Thanksgiving holiday, including the loss of her leg.

Chloe Garcia spoke exclusively with Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell about the crash that nearly ended her life.

“I cry to my mom, but she tells me I’ve gotta stay strong,” Garcia said.

Garcia said she was cycling on New Macland road on Oct. 30, while her boyfriend was on a skateboard by her side.

“I went flying and I remember I fell face down. I chipped my tooth, and I passed out,” Garcia said.

Garcia said she passed out four times before she made it to the hospital.

“I would like for this person to understand the severity of the damage he has done to my child,” Shanta Watson said.

“When I woke up again, I was in the ambulance, and I felt intense pain in my stomach. And I remember screaming. I was asking why I can’t move my legs. I was very confused,” Garcia said.

Garcia’s mother and family have tried to keep her spirits high in the hospital.

“Not only did she lose her leg, she lost her hip as well,” Watson said.

Garcia’s boyfriend said he made the driver stay at the scene. Nearly one month later, no one has been charged.

“You didn’t even see if he was high or drunk, they didn’t do anything,” Garcia said.

“I want to see the police do their job. They have still not concluded their investigation,” Watson said.

Newell took the families concerns to the Cobb County Police Department and received this statement:

“This accident is still under active investigation. No charges have been filed at this time, and there are presently no updates to the case” Sgt. Eric Smith, Cobb County Police Department PIO.

“Even though I’m going through this I’m still staying strong, and I know God got me,” Garcia said.

“We are going to make sure that she understands that we are very thankful for her, and we are thankful to just have her here with us,” Watson said.

Garcia’s family said they hired an attorney to conduct a separate investigation into the crash.

She is facing numerous other severe injuries. The family setup a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.

