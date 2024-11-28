Metro Atlanta suspect arrested after pulling gun, shooting at man at gas station

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested a man involved in an altercation with another man outside of a gas station on Wednesday.

Deputies say around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, they responded to an aggravated assault at the Marathon Gas Station on Highway 36 in Newton County.

The investigation showed that 22-year-old Joshua Williams of Covington was involved in a dispute with a 25-year-old man. During the dispute, Williams grabbed a gun, leading to a struggle between him and the victim.

The gun was fired, however, the other man involved in the dispute was not injured.

Williams fled the scene, but was arrested shortly after. He is charged with aggravated assault, battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

He is in custody inside of the Newton County Detention Center.

