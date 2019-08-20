  • Do you recognize this man? Police need help identifying him, finding family

    Updated:

    NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Covington Police Department needs your help. 

    Officials told Channel 2 Action News that officers found a man walking on Puckett Street in Covington on Tuesday afternoon.

    "He is unable to tell us who he is, where he lives or the names of any relatives. His name is possibly Perry," Covington police posted to their Facebook Page.

    Officers said they have canvassed the area and contacted all local nursing homes and have been unable to identify the man.

    If you recognize him, please call the Covington Police Department at 770-786-7605.

    TRENDING STORIES

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories