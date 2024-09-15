Deputies searching for GA teen who has been missing for over a week

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old Covington girl has been missing since earlier this month.
On Thursday, Sept. 5, Destiny Brethour left her home in Covington.
Police said the last time she was seen was the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 4.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
She has blonde hair, brown eyes, stands five feet, four inches tall, and weighs approximately 160 lbs.
If you have information about Brethour, you are urged to email Investigator Threets at ethreets@newtonsheriffga.org or by calling 678-625-1453.
You can also submit an anonymous tip at www.newtonsheriffga.org or by calling 678-625-1585.
TRENDING STORIES:
- A GA cab driver was shot to death during his first shift on the job. His killer was 16 years old
- Atlanta man tosses large trash bag out car window. It was anything but garbage
- DeKalb County woman says she is on the hook for thousands after car repairs, she never agreed to
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group