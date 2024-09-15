Deputies searching for GA teen who has been missing for over a week

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old Covington girl has been missing since earlier this month.

On Thursday, Sept. 5, Destiny Brethour left her home in Covington.

Police said the last time she was seen was the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 4.

She has blonde hair, brown eyes, stands five feet, four inches tall, and weighs approximately 160 lbs.

If you have information about Brethour, you are urged to email Investigator Threets at ethreets@newtonsheriffga.org or by calling 678-625-1453.

You can also submit an anonymous tip at www.newtonsheriffga.org or by calling 678-625-1585.

