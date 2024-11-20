55-year-old man dies while trying to clear trees in Newton County yard

COVINGTON, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after a Covington man died while attempting to clear trees.

On Monday, Newton County deputies were called to a home on Harvey Ave regarding an inaccessible incident. When deputies arrived, the homeowner told them, that one of the men helping to clear the wooded area behind his home was pierced in the chest by a tree being pushed by a Bobcat.

The homeowner told authorities, that while he did not see the incident happen, he was near and immediately called 911.

Deputies said, they went to the area and found the victim, Jeffrey Smith, 55, of Covington, in the Bobcat with the tree pushed against his chest.

The investigation is ongoing.

