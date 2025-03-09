2 persons of interest identified in connection to Newton Co. shooting that left victim injured

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies have identified two people who they said shot a man at his Newton County home.

On March 4, at 8:25 p.m., Newton County deputies said two suspects ambushed a man at a home off Lakeside Circle. The victim was shot was multiple times. The victim’s age, identity or current condition has not been released.

After reviewing video footage, deputies identified the suspects as 16-year-old Nyshiem Smith and 15-year-old Trevion Campbell. The pair is wanted for questioning in the shooting.

Investigators said Smith is known to visit Newton and DeKalb counties and often wears a mask.

Campbell is also known to visit Newton, Rockdale and DeKalb counties and often wears a mask, officials said. Deputies said he is known to travel on foot and squat in abandoned houses.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

The sheriff’s office said if you see Campbell or Smith, do not approach them. Instead, call 911 immediately.

NCSO is asking residents to check their video cameras for footage. Anyone with information can contact Inv. Dunston via email or call at 678-625-1589.

