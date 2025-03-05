Deputies searching for 2 shooting suspects in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two people who shot a man at a home.

On Tuesday, at approximately 8:25 p.m., two unknown suspects ambushed a man at a home off Lakeside Circle in Newton County.

The victim was shot multiple times.

Deputies are asking people living in Fairview Estates and Highgate to check their video cameras for footage that was recorded between 7:45 p.m. and 8:35 p.m.

They believe the suspects were walking and traveled through several backyards.

If you have any information about this crime or recognize them, please call Investigator Dunston at 678-625-1589 or send videos to bdunston@newtonsheriffga.org.

