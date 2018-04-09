New technology could help GDOT improve commute times in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA - Traffic engineers are exploring high-tech ways to quicken your commute in metro Atlanta.
A popular technology we use to get around is helping them improve traffic.
Engineers with the Georgia Department of Transportation are using information from Waze and other sources as they decide where to adjust timing on traffic signals.
Mathew Glasser oversees the Regional Traffic Operations Program at the DOT traffic command center.
He says what’s happening with driver’s cellphones when they use traffic apps is the info being aggragated up to a service.
He says your identity is protected, but all the info combined can show intersections where traffic is backing more frequently.
It could be from construction or people’s changing habits. The engineers can then adjust the timing of the traffic signals.
Glasser says drivers get frustrated when a drive on a particular road used to take 15 minutes and now takes 25.
He says it is invaluable for engineers to be able to pinpoint where those bottlenecks are.
